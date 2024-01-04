3D Printing Mortars Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 5.6 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D Printing Mortars Market

3D Printing Mortars Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

The global 3D printing mortars market is expected to grow from USD 0.24 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.17 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast period.

Top Key Companies of the 3D Printing Mortars Market:

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including Apis Cor, Contour Crafting Corporation, Manganelli Robotics, WinSun Global, Skanska, LafargeHolcim, Saint-Gobain, HeidelbergCement, Winsun, CEMEX, Sika AG, BASF SE, Dyckerhoff AG, Peri GmbH, Beton3D, Cybe Construction, Mighty Buildings, ICON, Nexcon Industries, Alquist 3D and others.

Recent Developments:

20 June 2023: BASF announced the launch of the industry's first biomass balance offerings for plastic additives. The initial offerings, including Irganox® 1010 BMBcertTM and Irganox® 1076 FD BMBcertTM, are certified by TÜV Nord for mass balance according to the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS). These industry-first solutions support the use of renewable feedstock to replace fossil feedstock and help BASF's customers meet their sustainability targets.

18 July 2023: Sika has agreed to acquire a leading manufacturer of tile setting materials operating under the umbrella brand Chema in Peru. The acquisition strengthens Sika's position in the fast-growing mortar market and provides major cross-selling opportunities through increased presence in the distribution channel.

3D Printing Mortars Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the 3D Printing Mortars Market Report

3D Printing Mortars Market by Material Type

Cement-Based Mortars

Lime-Based Mortars

Geopolymer Mortars

Other Mortars

3D Printing Mortars Market by Application

Building Construction

Infrastructure Construction

Repair and Restoration

Other Applications

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

North America accounted for the largest market in the 3D printing mortars market. North America accounted for the 39 % market share of the global market value. North America plays a crucial role in the 3D printing mortars market, driven by a combination of technological expertise, substantial research and development endeavors, and a construction sector enthusiastic about embracing innovative building methods. The region's early adoption of 3D printing technologies, supported by advanced infrastructure, positions it as a leader in this transformative market. Key players in the construction industry, technology developers, and material suppliers in both the United States and Canada have actively pursued the integration of 3D printing, including the application of mortars in construction projects.

The construction industry's openness to technological advancements, coupled with a demand for efficient and sustainable building solutions, has spurred the growing adoption of 3D printing mortars in North America. The region's emphasis on precision and automation in construction aligns seamlessly with the capabilities offered by 3D printing technology. Furthermore, a heightened focus on sustainability within the construction sector has encouraged the exploration of eco-friendly and resource-efficient alternatives, contributing to the increasing demand for 3D printing mortars in the region.

Explore Full Report with Detailed TOC Here:

Chapter Outline of 3D Printing Mortars Market:

- 3D Printing Mortars Market Report Overview: It includes major players of the market covered in the research study, research scope, market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

- Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the market are discussed.

- 3D Printing Mortars Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

- 3D Printing Mortars Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

- 3D Printing Mortars Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the market by application.

- 3D Printing Mortars Market Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

- 3D Printing Mortars Market Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

- Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

- 3D Printing Mortars Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- 3D Printing Mortars Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the market as well as for key regional markets.

- Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and the value chain of the market.

- Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at the important findings of the research study.

Strategic points covered in the 3D Printing Mortars Market catalog:

- Introduction, market driving force product research goals and research scope of the market (2024-2030).

- Exclusive summary– Basic data on the market.

- The changing impact on market dynamics – global party supplies driving factors, trends, challenges, and opportunities; post-COVID analysis.

- Introduction of the market factors, after COVID impact analysis, Porter's five forces, the supply/value chain, market entropy, patent/trademark analysis.

- Show 2024-2030 by type, end-user, and region/country.

- Assess the leading manufacturers of the 3D Printing Mortars Market, including their competitive landscape, peer analysis, BCG matrix, and company profile.

- Evaluate the market-by-market segments, countries/regions and manufacturers/companies, the revenue share and sales of these companies/companies in these different regions of the main countries/regions (2024-2030).

