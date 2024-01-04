Ipaas Software Market Size To Worth USD 39.22 Billion By 2030 | With A 30% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The IPaaS Software Market report thoroughly examines the present condition of the market and provides an insightful analysis of its future prospects. It encompasses projections for market size, growth rate, industry trends and segmentation, along with an assessment of potential drivers or constraints that may influence the market's trajectory. These predictions are formulated by considering a range of factors, including economic indicators, industry share, and historical data. By leveraging this outlook, businesses can identify promising growth opportunities and potential risks within the industry.

The global IPaaS Software market size was valued at USD 6.25 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 39.22 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 30% from 2024 to 2030.

Key companies profiled in IPaaS Software market: SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Infor, Epicor, Sage Group, IFS, Workday, Plex Systems, Syspro, Acumatica, Unit4, Ramco Systems, IQMS, SAP Business One, NetSuite (Oracle NetSuite), QAD, Odoo, IBM, Salesforce and other.

Recent Developments:

November 17, 2023: SAP, the world leader in enterprise application software and cloud solutions today announced the winners of the 17th edition of SAP ACE Awards. 15 Indian enterprises who embraced business transformation with a 'digital-first' approach and prioritized ease of doing business in 2023 were facilitated for their steadfast commitment towards driving their business forward through innovation and technology.

November 13, 2023: TEAM IM, a leading New Zealand information management services provider, today announced plans to launch TEAM Cloud, the country's first locally owned and operated hyperscale cloud. TEAM IM will run services atop Oracle Alloy, a complete cloud infrastructure platform that enables Oracle partners to become cloud providers. With Alloy, TEAM IM aims to capitalise on the business opportunities, scale, and performance of the cloud and innovate at the speed of hyperscale cloud providers.

Dividing the Global IPaaS Software Market by Product types and Application

IPaaS Software Market by Service Type Value (USD Billion)

API Management

B2B Integration

Data Integration

IPaaS Software Market by Deployment Model Value (USD Billion)

Public

Private Cloud

Regional Outlook of Global IPaaS Software Industry

North America accounted for the largest market in the IPaaS Software market. It accounted for 36% of the worldwide market value.

One sizable and developed market for IPaaS software solutions has been North America. The IPaaS market has grown as a result of the region's strong technology infrastructure and high cloud service adoption rate. Businesses in North America are realizing more and more how important it is to integrate different apps and systems seamlessly, and IPaaS provides a scalable and effective way to achieve this. In North America, there are several factors driving the growth of the IPaaS market. First, the need for integration solutions has been fueled by the growing prevalence of hybrid IT environments, in which businesses use both on-premises and cloud-based apps. A centralized platform for managing various application landscapes is offered by IPaaS.

Request for a complete report with TOC:

Report Features:

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Product portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

