Consumer Electronics Repair And Maintenance Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 3.5 % From 2024 To 2030

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 4, 2024

The Comprehensive study on Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market includes historical data as well as share, size, and projection information for the major players, geographies, applications, and product categories for the years 2024 to 2030. The Market study includes comprehensive insights on the competitive environment, description, broad product portfolio of key players, SWOT analysis, and significant business strategy implemented by rivals, revenue, Porters Five Forces Analysis, and sales projections. The report also features an impact analysis of the market dynamics, highlighting the factors currently driving and limiting market growth, and the impact they could have on the short, medium, and long-term outlook. The main goal of the paper is to further illustrate how the latest scenario, the economic slowdown, and war events affect the market for Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance.

The global Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance market was valued at USD 8.72 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.09 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market.

The Top Key Players profiled in the report:

American Home Shield Corporation, Asurion, Apple, B2X Care Solutions GmbH, Best Buy Co., Cellairis, CNS Brasil Informatica LTDA, Electronix Services, Encompass Supply Chain Solutions, Ensure Services, Fixt Wireless Repair, Geek Squad, iCracked Inc., Samsung Electronics,Techy, uBreakiFix, The Cableshoppe Inc,UrbanClap Technologies Private limited, Mendtronix Inc, Quest International and others.

Industry News:

September 2022- In the Eagan, Asurion, LLC launched Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions, a new electronics repair business, in September 2022. In addition to a wide range of repair services, this new business provides expert fixes for consumer devices.

Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market Report

Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market by Equipment Type

Mobiles

PC

Washing Machine

Refrigerator

Others

Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market by Service Type

In-warranty

Out of Warranty

Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market by End User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Residential

Commercial

Based on geography, the global market for Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance and Disruptions has been segmented as follows:

The dominating region in the Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance market is Europe Because consumers spend a lot of money online and through e-commerce for consumer electronics like computers, smartphones, washing machines, and kitchen appliances, among other products, Europe has the largest market share in terms of revenue among all regions in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global consumer electronics repair and maintenance market revenue. This trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The need to reduce the development of e-waste due to consumer electronics items is strong, and LAMEA is predicted to have the quickest CAGR of 6.13% between 2023 and 2031. The fastest-growing physical waste stream in the region at the moment is e-waste, which poses a threat to sustainable development.

Asia-Pacific nations such as China, Japan, and South Korea have also been important players. With its sizable consumer electronics industry and industrial prowess, China in particular has become a major participant in the manufacture and repair of electronic gadgets. A booming consumer electronics industry and a tech-savvy populace are two advantages for the Asia-Pacific area.

Strategic Points Covered in Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance Market Directory:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the key questions scrutinized in the study are:

Which companies are expanding litanies of products with the aim to diversify product portfolio?

Which companies have drifted away from their core competencies and how have those impacted the strategic landscape of the Consumer Electronics Repair and Maintenance market?

Which companies have expanded their horizons by engaging in long-term societal considerations?

Which firms have bucked the pandemic trend and what frameworks they adopted to stay resilient?

What are the marketing programs for some of the recent product launches?

