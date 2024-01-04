Bower Dental Centre Offers Same Day Emergency Appointments In Red Deer

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Bower Dental Centre, a dental clinic in Red Deer, Alberta, announced today that it is offering same day emergency appointments for patients who need urgent dental care. Whether it is a chipped tooth, a knocked out tooth, a broken filling, or a severe toothache, Bower Dental Centre can provide fast and effective treatment to relieve pain and prevent further complications.

"Dental emergencies can happen anytime, anywhere, and they can be very stressful and painful. That's why we want to make sure that our patients can get the help they need as soon as possible," said Dr. Terry Mah, the principal dentist at Bower Dental Centre. "We have a dedicated team of experienced and compassionate hygienists, assistants, and dentists in Red Deer who are ready to handle any dental emergency with care and professionalism."

Bower Dental Centre advises patients to call 403-347-8008 immediately if they experience any of the following symptoms or conditions:

- Chipped or broken teeth: A chipped or broken tooth can expose the nerve and cause sensitivity, infection, or abscess. It can also affect the appearance and function of the tooth. Bower Dental Centre can repair the tooth with a filling, a crown, or a veneer, depending on the extent of the damage.

- Knocked out teeth: A knocked out tooth can be a traumatic experience, but it is important to act quickly to save the tooth. Bower Dental Centre recommends rinsing the tooth gently with water, holding it by the crown, and placing it back in the socket if possible. If not, the tooth can be stored in a container of milk or saliva and brought to the clinic as soon as possible. Bower Dental Centre can reimplant the tooth and stabilize it with a splint.

- Broken dental work: Damaged crowns, fillings, bridges, or implants can expose the tooth to bacteria and cause pain, infection, or decay. Bower Dental Centre can replace or repair the broken dental work and restore the tooth to its original condition.

- Severe tooth pain: Tooth pain can have many causes, such as cavities, gum disease, cracked tooth syndrome, or sinus infection. Bower Dental Centre can diagnose the source of the pain and provide the appropriate treatment, such as a root canal, an extraction, or a medication.

Bower Dental Centre urges patients not to ignore or delay seeking dental treatment for any dental emergency, as it can lead to more serious and costly problems in the future. Bower Dental Centre can accommodate same day emergency appointments and provide the best possible care for its patients.

To book an emergency appointment, call 403-347-8008 or visit their website.