2024 - Pivotal Year For Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Great Britain's "The Economist" magazine estimates that 4.2
billion people, or about 50% of the world's population, will vote
in presidential, parliamentary, and regional elections this
year.
Azernews reports that the publication called
2024 "the biggest election year in history".
According to the publication, elections will be held in more
than 60 countries, including Russia, the United States, India,
Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Mexico, Azerbaijan, and 18 of 54
African countries.
The first important elections for international relations will
be held in Taiwan on January 13, due to which a new president will
be elected.
The Economist notes that global elections are likely to "shape
political institutions and heighten geopolitical tensions."
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, referring to the
upcoming elections, said, "By the end of 2024, we will know whether
democracy will live or die."
American billionaire Elon Musk says that 2024 will be a "crazier
year" than previous years .
It should be noted this year Azerbaijan also holds elections. On
December 7, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree for
an early presidential election. According to the decree the next
presidential election will be held in February 2024 instead of
2025.
