Over 2,000 Trucks Remain Queued Up On Poland-Ukraine Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 2,200 trucks have piled up in lines at the crossing checkpoints on the border between Poland and Ukraine.

That's according to Andriy Demchenko, the spokesman for the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, reports Ukrinform.

"As of this morning, we have three checkpoints blocked: Rava-Ruska - Grebenne, Krakivets - Korczowa, and Yahodyn - Dorohusk. As of this morning, there are about 1,400 trucks in queues toward Ukraine on the territory of Poland," he said.

In addition, 800 trucks are in lines at the Shehyni – Medica checkpoint. On Thursday morning, Polish farmers resumed the blocking of border crossing for Ukrainian freight carroers at this checkpoint that had been suspended before the New Year holidays.

Tentatively, the blockade will last until February 3, according to the organizers of the protest.

As reported, Polish farmers seek to resume the blockade of the Shehyni - Medica checkpoint starting January 4.

The head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, said he would work to convince Polish protesters not to continue the blockade of the Polish-Ukrainian border for Ukrainian freight carriers over the permits dispute.