One Killed, One Injured In Russian Missile Strike On Kropyvnytskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian missile strike on an industrial facility in Kropyvnytskyi has left one person dead and another injured.
Kirovohrad region governor Andrii Raikovych said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"As a result of today's missile attack on Kropyvnytskyi on an industrial facility one person was injured and another was killed," the post said.
Raikovych said the details would be made public later.
Explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi during an air raid alert that was issued at 09:37 on January 4. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, a missile was headed for Kropyvnytskyi.
