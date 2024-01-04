Kuleba On Western Military Support: 'We Don't Have Plan B, We're Confident In Plan A'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine does not have plan B and believes that the West will continue providing assistance to the country.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this in an interview with CNN , Ukrinform reports.

"We don't have plan B. We are confident in plan A. Ukraine will always fight with the resources available to it," Kuleba said, when asked whether Ukraine has plan B if the West reduces its military support to the country.

He noted that if Russia "theoretically prevails" in Ukraine, other leaders across the world will be tempted to follow Russia's footprints and "ensuring security in these parts of the world and deterring these leaders in their countries will require a much higher price tag for the United States." The minister said that those who in their foreign policy calculations believe that Putin will not dare to attack a NATO country if he sees that he can succeed in Ukraine are making a huge mistake and "should change their job."

"This is why we believe in plan A, we work on plan A, and we will get it done," Kuleba said.