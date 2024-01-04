US forcing G7 to seize Russian assets

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic move, the United States, with backing from the United Kingdom, Japan, and Canada, is spearheading an effort within the Group of Seven (G7) nations to investigate the possibilities of confiscating hundreds of billions of dollars in frozen Russian assets, as reported by the Financial Times this week. The proposal specifically focuses on setting up preparatory work to expropriate over USD300 billion in Russian foreign exchange reserves that were immobilized by Western nations in the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict.



According to the Financial Times, Washington aims to delve into various confiscation options during a G7 leaders' meeting scheduled for February of the coming year. Discussions regarding the development of a comprehensive policy on Russian funds, as well as assessments of associated risks, have reportedly taken place among G7 finance ministers and their deputies in December.



The proposed initiative outlines the creation of three working groups, each tasked with examining specific aspects of the process. These include the legal implications surrounding confiscation, the methods for implementing such a policy and mitigating associated risks, and exploring options for effectively channeling the support to Ukraine.



While no final decisions have been reached, and the matter remains a subject of intense debate within the European Union, the acceleration of efforts to seize Moscow's assets and utilize them to aid Ukraine underscores the issue's "rising importance" for Western nations, according to the Financial Times.



Ongoing debates within the G7 nations are focusing on crucial details, such as the destination of the frozen funds. Questions linger about whether the confiscated assets would be directed straight to Ukraine, a country known for corruption challenges, or if alternative approaches, such as tapping into the proceeds from the blocked assets or using them as collateral for loans, might be more viable.



This unfolding development highlights the complex interplay of geopolitics, economic considerations, and diplomatic maneuvering, as the G7 nations grapple with a strategy to address the frozen Russian assets and their potential role in supporting Ukraine. As discussions evolve, the international community keenly watches for the outcomes and implications of this bold move initiated by the United States and its G7 allies.



