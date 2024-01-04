Weaponry In Large Quantities Discovered In Azerbaijan's Khojavand

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. A significant
amount of weapons and ammunition has been found in Khojavand, said
in the statement of the Barda regional group of the press service
of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs, Trend reports.
During the measures carried out in the territory of the district
by employees of the Khojavand District Police Department, seven
automatic rifles, two hand grenades, cartridges of various
calibers, and other ammunition were found and seized.
Azerbaijan, following the liberation of its territories from
Armenian occupation, has been carrying out operations on clearing
its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind
by the Armenian troops since November 2020.
