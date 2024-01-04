               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Weaponry In Large Quantities Discovered In Azerbaijan's Khojavand


1/4/2024 6:09:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. A significant amount of weapons and ammunition has been found in Khojavand, said in the statement of the Barda regional group of the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs, Trend reports.

During the measures carried out in the territory of the district by employees of the Khojavand District Police Department, seven automatic rifles, two hand grenades, cartridges of various calibers, and other ammunition were found and seized.

Azerbaijan, following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation, has been carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops since November 2020.

