Halo Microelectronics Introduces A 3.6A I2C Controlled Single-Cell Battery Charger IC With OTG

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Microelectronics (SSE: 688173), a maker of analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems, announces the launch of its HL7009A, a high-efficient 3.6A switching charger IC ideal for smartphones, tablet computing, and mobile IoT devices.
The HL7009A is a fully integrated, all-in-one switch-mode Li-Ion battery charger IC that can charge a single cell with a maximum current of 3.6A. It simplifies charging by removing power path management, making it a cost-effective and compact solution. Additionally, it improves charging efficiency and reduces size and cost by using a specialized method for precise charge current control and optimizing internal power switches for greater efficiency across different input voltages, resulting in faster charging times.
It supports a wide range of input sources, including the standard USB host port, USB charging port, and the AC-DC adapter. It's compatible with input operating voltages ranging from 4.0V to 9.5V, enabling it to energize the system rail even in the absence of a battery. Additionally, it is equipped to facilitate BC1.2 detection, ensuring the application of an appropriate input current limit for optimal utilization of the power supplied by the input source.
The HL7009A independently handles Li-ion battery charging when linked to an I2C host. It oversees battery voltage, executes charging in three stages: pre-charge, constant current, and constant voltage, and stops when fully charged. If the battery voltage drops too low, it restarts charging. The I2C interface enables customizable charging settings and system-level communication. Without an I2C host, a built-in timer ensures safe charging cessation.
It also supports the OTG function, allowing for configurable output voltage at VBUS, with a maximum output current reaching up to 1.2A.
"The HL7009A with its exceptionally high efficiency enables a faster and more eco-friendly charging experience for today's consumers," stated Halo Microelectronics. "Halo Microelectronics continues to produce stellar battery chargers, and it's no exception here with the new USB-compliant, fully integrated switch-mode Li-Ion battery charger."
About Halo Microelectronics.
Halo Microelectronics develops analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems.
Since 2012, Halo Microelectronics has been driving innovation in Mobile, IoT, and Automotive systems. Find out more at halomicro .
For more information, please contact:
Americas and Europe
Jae Park
Email: [email protected]
Greater China / Asia
Jacky Yan
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Halo Microelectronics
MENAFN04012024003732001241ID1107684063
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.