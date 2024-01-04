Media reports 2023 as best year so far for Russian banks

(MENAFN) In a remarkable turn of events, 2023 is poised to be a historic year for Russian banks, defying expectations and emerging as the most financially successful year in their history. Despite facing challenging Western sanctions on the country's economy, Russian banks have experienced a staggering surge in profits, reaching unprecedented levels, according to data from the central bank reported by Vedomosti news outlet.



The cumulative profit of Russia's banking sector has surpassed an impressive 3 trillion rubles (USD32.7 billion) in the first 11 months of 2023 alone. Projections indicate that by the year's end, this figure is expected to soar even higher, reaching a record-breaking 3.3 trillion rubles. This outstanding financial performance is indicative of the resilience and adaptability of Russian banks in navigating complex economic landscapes.



Notably, key areas of banking operations have witnessed substantial growth throughout the year. Corporate loan portfolios experienced a remarkable surge of over 20 percent from January to November, while mortgages and consumer loans saw impressive increases of 30.3 percent and 16 percent, respectively. In addition, company deposits grew by 15.3 percent, and household deposits recorded a substantial growth rate of 20.4 percent. A stark comparison with 2021, considered the "reference" year for the sector, reveals a notable acceleration in growth rates. In that year, mortgages and corporate portfolios grew at a slower pace of 26.4 percent and 14.8 percent, while household deposits increased by a modest 5.7 percent.



Financial experts attribute the robust growth in banks' profits to the overall recovery of Russia's economy following a significant downturn triggered by Ukraine-related Western sanctions in the previous year. Furthermore, the maintenance of relatively low interest rates in the first half of the year, such as the 7.5 percent rate observed in mid-summer, played a contributory role in sustaining this positive trend.



Even amidst the recent shift towards tighter monetary policies by the regulator, leading to a key rate of 16 percent in the latest adjustment, experts highlight that the banking sector's net interest margin remains impressively high at 4.8 percent. This achievement is attributed to strategic measures taken by banks, including the reduction of funding costs compared to 2022, when deposit rates sharply increased to 20 percent.



The success of Russian banks in 2023 not only signifies their resilience in the face of economic challenges but also prompts a deeper examination of the factors contributing to their unprecedented profitability. As the year concludes, the industry's ability to thrive amidst global uncertainties and changing monetary policies showcases the adaptability and strength of Russia's banking sector in a dynamic financial landscape.





