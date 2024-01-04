Africa Leaders Summit – One Year Later

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

One year after the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit held in Washington DC from December 13-15,2022, the strengthened partnership between the United States and African nations has made significant strides.

The Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to evolving engagement with Africa has borne fruit, with collaborative efforts addressing shared challenges and seizing opportunities. The announced initiatives have empowered African institutions and citizens, fostered innovation, and enhanced health systems. Progress has been made in tackling climate crises and advancing peace. The administration remains steadfast in its commitment, having invested over $55 billion in Africa over the past year, in close cooperation with Congress. The Special Presidential Representative, Ambassador Johnnie Carson, continues to coordinate these efforts, ensuring the sustained momentum of the U.S.-Africa partnership.

