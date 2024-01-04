Egypt Condemns Twin Blasts In Iran's Kerman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Thursday condemned in the strongest terms the "terrorist" twin bombings in the city of Kerman in southern Iran, which resulted in hundreds of dead and injured civilians.

In a post on X platform, Spokesman of Egypt's Foreign Affairs Ministry Ambassador Ahmad Abu-Zeid expressed his sincere condolences and solace to the Iranian government and people, as well as the victims' families.

Some 84 people were killed and 284 others injured in twin explosions that hit Iran's southern city of Kerman on Wednesday, according to Iranian media reports. (end)

