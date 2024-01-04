Israeli Occupation Detains 30 Palestinians In W. Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces arrested 30 Palestinians, including a journalist and previously released prisoners, in the West Bank on Thursday, said the Palestinians Prisoners Club.

The arrests took place in Ramallah and Al-Khalil (Hebron) governorates, it said in a press release, adding that Wafa Awad, a Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) journalist, was among the detainees.

Israeli occupation forces have been stationed at Nour Shamas refugee camp in Tulkarm for more than 30 hours, carrying out wide-scale arrests of, and severe assaults on, Palestinians, it added.

The number of Palestinian detainees since October 7 has thus jumped to nearly 5,630, it added. (end)

