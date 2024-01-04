               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Notification Of Managers And Closely Related Parties’ Transactions With A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Shares In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


1/4/2024 6:01:43 AM

In connection with the announced share buy-back program in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, A.P. Møller Holding A/S continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly – see the attached file.


Attachment

  • APMM Share buy-back APMH sale 03012024

