Endoscopy Ultrasound Market To Reach USD 1.8 Billion And Thriving At A CAGR Of 5.6% By 2031: TMR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Refinement and development of new procedural techniques using endoscopy ultrasound is drive market expansion and adoption.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global endoscopy ultrasound market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for endoscopy ultrasound is estimated to reach US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2031.

Evolving regulatory landscapes and streamlined approval procedures significantly influence market dynamics. Efficient approvals and standardized regulations enable quicker market access for new devices, influencing market growth.

The industry is witnessing a shift towards personalized treatment approaches. Endoscopy ultrasound's role in enabling precise diagnostics and tailored therapies aligns with the growing trend of patient-centric healthcare.

Utilization of AI algorithms to interpret ultrasound data enhances diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. AI-powered tools improve decision-making, aiding healthcare professionals in providing more effective patient care.

The increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote monitoring drives the demand for portable and user-friendly Endoscopy Ultrasound devices. These technologies facilitate remote consultations and diagnostics, expanding the market's reach.

The industry is becoming more conscious of environmental impact. Manufacturers are focusing on eco-friendly materials, sustainable manufacturing processes, and reducing the device's carbon footprint, influencing market preferences.

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market: Competitive Landscape

The endoscopy ultrasound market is marked by robust competition among key players striving for innovation and market expansion. Companies like Olympus Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Medtronic PLC dominate with extensive product portfolios and global market presence.

Rising contenders such as Pentax Medical, Cook Medical, and Hitachi Ltd . are intensifying the competitive landscape, leveraging technological advancements to introduce cutting-edge devices. Collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions remain pivotal strategies for market consolidation.

The focus on research and development for enhanced imaging quality, therapeutic capabilities, and minimally invasive procedures fuels the competitive spirit, driving the endoscopy ultrasound market towards continuous evolution and growth. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:



Olympus Corporation

PENTAX Medical

FUJIFILM Corporation

Cook

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Esaote SpA Medi-Globe GmbH

CONMED Corporation

Key Findings of the Market Report



Endoscopes stand out as the leading product segment in the endoscopy ultrasound market due to their pivotal role in diagnostics and procedures.

Oncology, encompassing Upper GI, Lower GI, and Pancreatic Conditions , stands as the leading application segment in the endoscopy ultrasound market. Linear scanning technology leads the endoscopy ultrasound market due to its superior imaging depth and detailed visualization capabilities.

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Continuous innovation in imaging quality and therapeutic capabilities drives market growth for endoscopy ultrasound, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and treatment effectiveness.

Increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries propels the demand for endoscopy ultrasound, offering precise and less intrusive diagnostic and therapeutic interventions.

Growing incidence of gastrointestinal disorders globally fuels the demand for endoscopy ultrasound procedures, aiding in early detection and treatment planning.

With a surge in aging populations worldwide, there is a heightened need for advanced diagnostic tools like endoscopy ultrasound to address age-related health concerns effectively. Rapid healthcare infrastructure development in countries like China and India, coupled with rising healthcare expenditures, presents significant growth opportunities for the endoscopy ultrasound market.

Global Endoscopy Ultrasound Market: Regional Profile



North America, led by the United States, stands as a frontrunner, attributed to high healthcare expenditure, advanced infrastructure, and early adoption of innovative technologies. Presence of key market players and increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases further propels growth in this region. Europe highlights a mature market landscape with countries like Germany and the United Kingdom contributing significantly. Robust healthcare systems, rising geriatric population and emphasis on minimally invasive procedures drive market expansion.

Asia Pacific displays immense growth potential due to the burgeoning patient pool, improving healthcare infrastructure, and escalating investments in healthcare. Countries like China, India, and Japan witness substantial market traction owing to rising disposable incomes and growing awareness about advanced medical treatments.

Product Portfolio



Cook offers innovative medical devices & solutions across various specialties, including Interventional Radiology, Interventional Cardiology, & Peripheral Intervention. Their portfolio comprises cutting-edge products for precise patient care, ensuring efficacy and safety.

Boston Scientific Corporation pioneers transformative medical solutions encompassing Cardiology, Endoscopy, Urology, and more. Their diverse portfolio includes advanced devices and therapies, focused on improving patient outcomes globally. Medtronic delivers comprehensive healthcare solutions with a diverse portfolio spanning Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure, Diabetes, Spine, and Neurological Disorders. Their innovative technologies aim to enhance patient lives through effective, life-changing medical interventions.

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market: Key Segments

By Product



Endoscopes

Ultrasound Probes

Ultrasonic Processors

Imaging Systems

Needles Accessories

By Application



Oncology

Upper GI Oncology

Lower GI Oncology

Pancreatic Conditions Others

By Technology



Radical Scanning Linear Scanning

By Procedure



Upper EUS

Lower EUS

EUS Guided Fine-needle Aspiration Others

By End User



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Diagnostic Centers

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

