Iran Ties Together All Elements Of Destruction In Middle East: Israel In UN Security Council

Tel Aviv, Jan 4 (IANS) The Ambassador of Israel to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan said that the Islamic Republic of Iran led by the Ayatollah was the one that ties together all the elements of destruction in the Middle East.

He was addressing an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Houthi threat in the Red Sea at the United Nations.

The meeting was initiated by the United States following a series of attacks by the Houthis against ships in the region.

In his speech, Ambassador Erdan said,“The Houthis' attacks on maritime trade are not merely an escalation nor are they a spillover. It did not happen magically by itself. This reality is a glimpse into the dark future of the region and the entire globe if action is not taken.”

He added,“This is just the beginning of a chaotic Middle East that will drag the rest of the world into chaos.”

Ambassador Erdan further said,“Colleagues, this is definitely not an 'Israel problem'. This is not even a 'Middle East problem.' This is a global problem...the complete closure of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait will cost the global economy over $6 billion – per day.”

He also said that the UN Security Council had already acknowledged the Houthis as a terror group and that it was time to enforce sanctions against them and all those who arm and fund them.

He said,“This is time for this Council to address the radioactive Shiite elephant in the room. The Ayatollah regime is the one thing that ties together all the elements of destruction in the Middle East...The Ayatollah's strategy is to stand in the shadows, while pulling the strings of their terror-proxy puppets.”

In a charged-up speech he said,“The Houthis, terrorists from one of the world's poorest countries, would definitely not have ballistic missiles and explosive drones without the supply of Iranian arms and they would not have the capabilities to locate and target ships without Iranian Intelligence supplied in real time.”

He said that time had come to expose this to the world and take action and added,“This can be the Council's shining moment, the moment it tackles the real threat to the Middle East.”

