Google intends to settle USD5bn lawsuit for trailing private actions

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, Google has reached a settlement in a class-action lawsuit dating back to 2020, wherein the tech giant was accused of surreptitiously tracking the internet activity of millions of users even when they believed they were browsing privately in 'Incognito' mode using the Chrome browser. The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, alleged that Google continued to "track, collect, and identify browsing data in real time," turning the company into what the plaintiffs described as an "unaccountable trove of information."



The complainants asserted that websites utilizing Google's analytics were able to gather information from browsers in 'Incognito' mode, including sensitive details such as web page content, device data, and IP addresses. This, they argued, allowed Google to amass a comprehensive understanding of users' personal preferences, including details about friends, hobbies, favorite foods, and shopping habits, potentially encompassing information of a more embarrassing nature.



Furthermore, the lawsuit contended that Google went a step further by associating the private browsing activity of Chrome users with their existing user profiles, thus raising concerns about the extent of user privacy infringements. In a pivotal ruling in August, United States District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers denied Google's attempt to have the lawsuit dismissed. Judge Rogers emphasized that Google had failed to explicitly inform users that data collection persisted even when utilizing private mode, stating, "Because Google never explicitly told users that it does so, the Court cannot find as a matter of law that users explicitly consented to the at-issue data collection."



As a result of this legal setback, Google has opted to settle the lawsuit, agreeing to a substantial USD5 billion settlement. The resolution signifies a landmark outcome in the ongoing discourse surrounding online privacy and user consent, as it underscores the importance of transparent communication between tech companies and their users regarding data collection practices.



The settlement is poised to have far-reaching implications, not only for Google but also for the broader tech industry, prompting a reevaluation of privacy policies and user disclosures in an era where digital data plays an increasingly integral role in daily life.





