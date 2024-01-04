3SS And Dolby Team Up To Enable Carmakers To Differentiate With Immersive In-Car Entertainment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Drivers and passengers of cars powered with 3Ready Automotive and Dolby Atmos® enjoy premium content, such as maxdome, with fully immersive sound

- Andreas Ehret, Sr. Director Automotive at DolbySTUTTGART, GERMANY, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 3 Screen Solutions (3SS ), leading provider of software solutions for set-top boxes (STB), smart TV, multiscreen and in-vehicle entertainment, announces its collaboration with Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, to enable Dolby Atmos ® for video entertainment services in cars.3Ready Automotive, the highly capable video entertainment platform that brings super-aggregated content into vehicles, now boasts integrated support of Dolby Atmos immersive sound technology.“3SS and its enabling entertainment platform 3Ready are well-known and trusted within the pay-TV space, and we're delighted to collaborate to jointly help automotive OEMs realize their vision of providing best-in-class entertainment experiences in cars with Dolby Atmos,” said Andreas Ehret, Sr. Director Automotive at Dolby.Simultaneous to the announcement of the 3SS-Dolby partnership, German video on demand service maxdome has become the newest addition to the 3Ready Automotive ecosystem. maxdome, for example, will feature Dolby Atmos-enriched programming. So the occupants of a car running 3Ready Automotive can enjoy maxdome's premium content with fully immersive, home theatre-like Dolby Atmos audio. This collaboration serves to provide an illuminating early glimpse of maxdome's planned in-car service, and it will be demonstrated at key automotive industry events. Going forward, automakers will have the opportunity to bring premium studio content via maxdome to all their cars with streamlined technical integration and certification.“Together with Dolby and 3SS, we're enabling carmakers to bring the latest premium video content to their customers with the most immersive audio experience,“ commented Hans D. Henseleit, CEO at maxdome.One of the key benefits of the integrated support is that the solution is agnostic as to automotive infotainment operating system. The Dolby Atmos-capable 3Ready entertainment platform can be deployed and scaled across Android Automotive OS, Linux, QNX and AOSP (Android Automotive Open Source Project).This integrated support of Dolby Atmos enables 3Ready Automotive to facilitate content-centric discovery and playback from Dolby-enabled content partners. The service provider, whether pay-TV operator, telco or carmaker, can efficiently manage and optimize the entertainment experience for an entire car fleet from one unified location, the 3Ready Control Center.“Our collaboration with Dolby means a lot to us because we share the common vision to create the very best entertainment experiences. For an immersive experience, great video is not enough; it is the sound that completes it and fully embraces the audience, made possible only with Dolby Atmos,” said Pierre Donath, 3SS CPO & CMO.The 3Ready-Dolby pre-integration will be demonstrated for the first time at CES 2024, 9-12 January in Las Vegas. CES visitors can book a demo by emailing marketing@3ss.Award-winning 3Ready comprises multiple partnerships with local and global content providers, including recently announced YouTube and Zattoo. Additionally, it leverages technology partnerships and pre-integrations. The ever-growing 3Ready ecosystem so far counts over 120 content and technology partnerships.3SS created 3Ready Automotive to empower super-aggregators, whether telcos, pay-TV operators, or carmakers for in-vehicle entertainment, to deliver to their customers content-rich entertainment experiences that are holistic, and feature user-centric discovery and access.About DolbyDolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.About 3 Screen Solutions (3SS)3SS delivers experiences people love. We enable seamless entertainment experiences across all screens, for and together with service providers worldwide. Founded in 2009, we are an acknowledged leader in system integration, software engineering, UI/UX design innovation and solution architecture. We created 3Ready, the world's leading product platform, to accelerate launches of entertainment services on all devices, co-create and enable customer-centric innovation. The award-winning 3Ready product platform counts 24 operators with 68+ million users reach, and four automotive projects. These include 4iG, A1 Telekom Austria Group, Allente, Altibox, Astro, Elisa Estonia, Eutelsat, Liberty Global, Norlys, O2/Telefonica, ORS, Proximus, SES, Swisscom, TCC Uruguay, Tele2, TELUS, Vodafone and Yes. Broadcast customers include Blockbuster, Joyn (ProSiebenSat.1/Discovery), n-tv, ProSiebenSat.1, SUPER RTL (TOGGO), and Viacom, among others. Please visit 3ss for more information and follow us on LinkedIn.About videociety and maxdomeThe Splendid subsidiary videociety GmbH offers B2B business customers from various industries VOD platform solutions with comprehensive services for their end customers. The range of services includes content, development, operation and portal management. In addition, videociety GmbH is the operator of its own transactional streaming platform maxdome.

Cynthia Ritchie

3SS - 3 Screen Solutions

+442045187555 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube