Centre Signs Two Deals To Buy Rs 800 Cr Equipment For Army From Domestic Firms

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) The Ministry of Defence signed two contracts on Thursday for procurement of 697 Bogie Open Military (BOM) Wagons at a cost of Rs 473 crore with M/s Jupiter Wagons Limited and the procurement of 56 Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment (MMME) Mark II at a cost of Rs 329 crore with M/s BEML Ltd, the Defence Ministry said.

The Rs 802 crore worth order for BOM Wagons and MMME will be produced with equipment and sub-system sourced from indigenous manufacturers, giving a boost to the indigenous manufacturing and participation of the private sector in defence production, realizing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the official statement added.

Bogie Open Military (BOM) wagons, designed by Research Design and Standard Organization (RDSO) are specialist wagons used by the Indian Army for the mobilization of its units. These wagons are used to transport light vehicles, artillery guns, BMPs, engineering equipment, etc. from their peacetime locations to operational areas.

This critical rolling stock will ensure speedy and simultaneous induction of units and equipment into operational areas during any conflict situation besides, facilitating their peacetime movement for military exercise and movement of units from one station to another, the statement said.

Marking of all minefields is a mandatory requirement as per amended Protocol-II on Convention in certain Conventional Weapons to which India is a signatory.

MMME has been designed to operate cross country with complete load of stores and carry out marking of minefields with minimal time and manpower employment. The equipment is based on an in-service High Mobility Vehicle having advanced mechanical and electrical systems which will reduce the timings for minefield marking during operations and will enhance the operational capability of Indian Army.

