UP Doctor Shot Dead In His House

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaunpur (UP), Jan 4 (IANS) A 35-year-old doctor was shot dead in Jaunpur by three bike-borne men on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday in the Jalalpur area in Jaunpur when the accused entered the house of Dr Tilakdhari Singh Patel, located in the same building as his clinic, and shot him dead, Superintendent of Police (City), Brijesh Kumar Gautam said.

According to the neighbours, Patel used to keep the door of his residence open at night to help patients reach him in case of an emergency.

The doctor, a BAMS degree holder, had been running his clinic 'Sai Chikitsalaya' for the past eight years in a rented accommodation, the police said.

The SP said the motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained, adding that the body had been sent for post-mortem.

Efforts were on to nab the accused who went absconding after the incident, he added.

--IANS

amita/uk