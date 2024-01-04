ISTD Launches Platform For Non-Resident E-Commerce Companies In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 4 (Petra) - The Income and Sales Tax Department (ISTD) has introduced a new platform for the registration of non-resident regional and international companies operating in e-commerce.These companies, without branches in Jordan, provide electronic services to residents within Jordanian territories, categorizing these services as imports and subject to the general sales tax.In a statement released on Thursday, the ISTD called on such companies to register within the general sales tax network through the newly launched platform. This registration, as emphasized by the ISTD, facilitates the seamless provision of services in accordance with the prevailing tax legislation in Jordan. The positive outcomes include benefits for service recipients within the Kingdom, expediting the settlement of financial obligations, and encouraging voluntary compliance with tax regulations.Furthermore, the ISTD is inviting non-resident regional and international companies to visit the following link: for platform registration.Through this platform, companies can efficiently submit tax returns and settle the sales tax associated with their electronic service sales in Jordan. Payments can be made electronically using the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) of the Central Bank of Jordan for the state treasury, following the designated templates on the platform. The platform also provides companies with essential information on the current tax legislation in Jordan.