Marginal Dip Recorded In Irbid's December Exports, Recovery Trends Evident

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Jan. 4 (Petra) - The Irbid Chamber of Industry (ICI) reported that the total value of certificates of origin issued in December 2023 amounted to $144 million, slightly down from the $147 million recorded for the same period in 2022, reflecting a marginal decrease of 1.7 percent.According to a statement released on Thursday, the Al-Hassan Industrial Estate played a pivotal role in Irbid's exports, contributing a substantial $139 million. Additionally, Cyber City made noteworthy contributions, with exports totaling $5.5 million. Other regions within the governorate shared the remainder of the export volume.In terms of export sectors, the textile and leather industry continued to lead, boasting an impressive export value of $138 million. The food supplies sector followed with exports worth $3 million, while therapeutic industries and medical supplies contributed exports valued at $2.8 million. The remaining exports were diversified across various sectors, including chemical, cosmetics, engineering, electrical, mining, construction, packaging, paper, cardboard, and plastic industries.Hani Abu Hassan, President of the ICI, highlighted that the United States remained a dominant market for Irbid's exports, constituting approximately 78 percent of the total export share. The European Union and Arab countries followed in export destinations, with $5 million exported under an Arab countries agreement. The remaining exports were distributed among Canada, Southeast Asian countries, and various other global destinations.Abu Hassan further pointed out that the governorate's exports are gradually recovering, as evidenced by a month-to-month increase in export volume.