OIC Condemns Iran Bombings

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Jan 4 (KUNA) --- Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Taha condemned Thursday "terrorist" twin bombings in the southern Iranian city of Kerman, which targeted civilians and led to many casualties and injuries.

He renewed the OIC's solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran during this painful time and expressed sincere condolences to and sympathy with the Iranian government and people, and wished the injured a swift recovery, the OIC said in a statement.

Some 84 people were killed and 284 others injured on Wednesday in the explosions that hit Iran's southern city of Kerman. (end)

fn









MENAFN04012024000071011013ID1107683979