Qatari Aircraft Carrying Assistance For Palestinian Brothers In Gaza Lands At Egypt's Arish

An aircraft of the Qatari Armed Forces carrying 37 tons of aid arrived Wednesday in Arish City of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The assistance includes shelter kits and food items provided by Qatar Fund For Development (QFFD) to be further transferred to Gaza, bringing the total number of planes to 58, with a total of 1,814 tons of aid.

The assistance comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people, as well as its full support for them during the difficult humanitarian conditions they are currently experiencing.

