Qatar's Ambassador Participates In Meeting Of Head Of Libyan Government Of National Unity With Ambassadors Of Arab, African, Islamic States

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Libya Khalid Mohammed Al Dosari took part in the meeting of HE Head of the Government of National Unity in the State of Libya Abdul Hamid Muhammad Al Dbeiba with Their Excellencies ambassadors of the Arab, African and Islamic States accredited to Libya.

During the meeting, Their Excellencies ambassadors were apprised of the latest political developments in Libya.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.