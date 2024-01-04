Azerbaijani Oil Prices Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 3 increased by $0.88 and amounted to $82.07 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $1.89 (to $80.53 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $59.96 per barrel, which is $2 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $1.63 on January 3 compared to the previous indicator, to $77.33 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on January 4.

