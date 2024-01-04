Bus Carrying Passengers Slips Into Sinkhole In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. A bus carrying
people fell into a 150-meter-deep sinkhole of the cleaning space in
the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan near the Maikain mine on the
night of January 4, said the Department of Emergency Situations of
the Pavlodar region, Trend reports.
Four people were in the bus at the time of the collapse,
including three rescuers and one driver, who were on their way to
the mine.
The preliminary length of the collapse is 150–200 meters, the
width is 500 meters, and the depth is 150 meters.
The rescue work involved forces and means of the Pavlodar branch
of the professional paramilitary emergency services of JSC
"MaikainZoloto," local executive bodies, as well as rescuers of the
Department of Emergency Situations.
The rescue work involves 44 people, 13 units of equipment, and
one UAV.
