Bus Carrying Passengers Slips Into Sinkhole In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. A bus carrying people fell into a 150-meter-deep sinkhole of the cleaning space in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan near the Maikain mine on the night of January 4, said the Department of Emergency Situations of the Pavlodar region, Trend reports.

Four people were in the bus at the time of the collapse, including three rescuers and one driver, who were on their way to the mine.

The preliminary length of the collapse is 150–200 meters, the width is 500 meters, and the depth is 150 meters.

The rescue work involved forces and means of the Pavlodar branch of the professional paramilitary emergency services of JSC "MaikainZoloto," local executive bodies, as well as rescuers of the Department of Emergency Situations.

The rescue work involves 44 people, 13 units of equipment, and one UAV.

