U.S. Finds No Misuse Of Military Aid In Ukraine - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States officials confirm that the security and defense aid provided to Ukraine is being used appropriately.

That's according to the National Security Council Coordinator, John Kirby, who spoke at a briefing on Wednesday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"We can assure Congress and the American people that material is being used appropriately on the field of battle and we see no indication that it hasn't been, that there's been some widescale corruption or misuse by the Ukrainian military,” the official reported.

He emphasized that the American side is directly interacting with the Ukrainian officials regarding accountability in this matter. To this end, accountability specialists have been deployed in Kyiv.

"The Ukrainians understand our need for accountability. They are willing to work with us on those matters for all the systems being provided," the Biden administration official said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the White House promised to make every effort to ensure that military aid to Ukraine in the face of the ongoing war continues.