Russian Troops Mortar Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, January 3, Russia's invasion forces launched six mortar and barrel artillery strikes on the territory of Chernihiv region close to the border.

This was announced by the Northern Regional Office of the State Border Guard Servic on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"During the past day, Russian troops fired mortars and barrel artillery at the border areas of Chernihiv region six times," the report reads.

According to border guards, five explosions (probably caused by 120 mm mortar mines) were recorded in the Novhorod-Siverskyi territorial community in the direction of Hremiach.

Seventeen explosions were reported in the Semenivka territorial community (13 were presumably caused by 120 mm mortar mines, and four – by artillery rounds) in the direction of Tymonovichi, Arkhipivka, Khotiivka, and Leonivka.

No casualties were reported.

As reported earlier, the communities of Krasnopillia and Druzhba in Sumy region were subjected to Russian mortar and artillery strikes in the early hours of Thursday.