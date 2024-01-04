Truck Traffic Opposite Medyka-Shehyni Checkpoint Blocked Again

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Truck traffic opposite the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint is blocked again.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Ukrinform saw.

According to the Polish border guards, today at about 9:00 a.m., the blocking of traffic for trucks resumed on the road in front of the Medyka checkpoint adjacent to the Ukrainian Shehyni checkpoint in Poland. In this regard, traffic may be hampered both when leaving Poland and entering.

Over 2,000 trucks remain queued up on-Ukraine border

The State Border Guard Service reported that about 800 trucks are currently waiting to enter Ukraine in Poland. At the same time, the organizers of such actions in Poland do not plan to interfere with the movement of buses and cars.

Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, told Ukrinform that Ukrainian border guards are currently taking measures to monitor the situation and clarify cooperation with Polish colleagues on the procedure for further truck traffic and the categories of cargo to be allowed across the border.

Polish farmers resume blockade of border with Ukraine in Medyka

He reminded that since December 24, 2023, the blocking of truck traffic at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint has been suspended. During this time, about 300 heavy trucks crossed into Ukraine per day.

As reported, Polish farmers announced the resumption of the blockade of the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint on January 4.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will urge Polish protesters not to block the Polish-Ukrainian border.