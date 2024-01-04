Polish Farmers Block Border With Ukraine At Medyka Until Feb 3

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday morning, Polish farmers resumed the blockade of truck traffic near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. It is expected to last until February 3.

This was announced during a media briefing in Medyka by Roman Kondrow, the leader of the organization of farmers "Podkarpackiej Deceived Village", an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Kondrow said that they want to sign a bilateral agreement, that is, between the ministry and the farmers. If such an agreement is signed, the protest will be suspended as soon as possible, he added.

He noted that the blockade could last until February 3.

The leader of the protesters said that they would let three trucks through per hour. The trucks with military and humanitarian aid, explosives and perishable food will be allowed to pass outside the queue.

As Ukrinform reported, at about 9:00 a.m., the blocking of traffic for trucks resumed on the road in front of the Medyka checkpoint in Poland, adjacent to the Ukrainian checkpoint Shehyni.

The day before, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he would try to convince the protesters not to block the border.

Polish farmers are demanding subsidies for corn purchases, keeping the agricultural tax at the level of 2023 this year and extending the possibility of obtaining loans to ensure liquidity. The day before, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Poland Michał Kołodziejczak said that the ministry agrees to fulfill all the farmers' demands. At the same time, the farmers said they had not received written assurances signed by the Prime Minister. This became the basis for the resumption of the border blockade.

On November 6, 2023, Polish carriers blocked truck traffic on the border with Ukraine at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoints.

On November 23, they were joined by Polish farmers at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, who put forward their demands. On December 24, they suspended the blockade of the border at this point for the Christmas holidays.