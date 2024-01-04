Azerbaijan Has Extended Tax Breaks For Jewelry Production Machines

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From this year, the import of machines, equipment and devices
used in the production of jewelry in Azerbaijan has been exempted
from value added tax (VAT) for another 3 years.
Azernews reports that the Tax Code has been
amended in this regard.
According to the amendment, the period of exemption from VAT
applied to the import of machines, equipment and devices for the
purpose of production and processing of jewelry made of gold and
silver in Azerbaijan based on the confirmation document of the
relevant institution will continue until January 1, 2027.
This concession is intended for a period of 3 years from January
1, 2021.
The VAT rate in the country is 18%.
