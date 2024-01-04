Cases In Which Citizens Are Exempt From Deposit Income Taxes Are Announced

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From January 1, tax benefits for deposit income of individuals
in banks came into force, Azernews reports. Thus,
the interest income on deposits placed by natural persons in
national currency for 18 months or more in each bank will be
completely exempt from tax. The monthly income of 200 AZN on
deposits kept in the bank for less than this period is
tax-free.
This was written by Vugar Bayramov, a member of the Economic
Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Committee of the Milli
Majlis, on his social network account.
He noted that in two cases, citizens will not pay income
tax.
"First, if a citizen's monthly income calculated in national
currency is up to 200 AZN, then the funds will be completely
exempted from income tax. If it is more than 200 AZN, the part up
to this amount will be exempted from income tax.
For example, if a citizen has deposited 24,000 AZN at 10
percent, then his annual income is 2,400 AZN, and his monthly
income is 200 AZN. This means that in this case, the citizen's
savings income will be completely exempt from taxation. But if a
citizen has deposited 30,000 AZN at 10 percent, then his annual
income is 3,000 AZN, and 2,400 AZN are deducted from this amount,
and the rest is subject to 10 percent income tax. In this case, the
total tax paid by the citizen is 60 AZN.
Here, another question is related to how our citizens with a
monthly deposit income of more than 200 AZN can fully use tax
benefits. Thus, according to the change, the monthly interest
income of individuals up to 200 AZN calculated on national currency
deposits in each bank (foreign bank's branch in the Republic of
Azerbaijan) is exempt from tax. This means that if a citizen has
50,000 manats and puts it as a deposit at 8 percent, his annual
income will be 4,000 AZN.
If those funds are placed in a bank, then 1,600 AZN of the 4,000
AZN income will be taxed. In order to take full advantage of the
tax relief, it would be more appropriate if the funds were placed
in two banks instead of one. In such a case, if 50,000 AZN are
placed in 2 banks with 25,000 AZN each at 8 percent, the citizen
will not pay any tax on his income. If the funds are larger, for
example, 100,000 AZN, then they can be placed in several banks. On
the one hand, this will allow the citizen to fully use tax relief
and not pay any taxes, and on the other hand, it will reduce the
level of concentration in the banking sector. This means that even
if your funds are large, it is possible to completely exempt your
deposit income from tax," he said.
