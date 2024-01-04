Nucleos & It1 Partner With Coursera To Provide High-Quality Education & Career Training For Justice-Involved Populations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We're excited to collaborate with Nucleos and iT1 Source to bring educational opportunities to the justice involved ... to advance their education .... or unlock job prospects post release.” - Kevin Mills, Head of Coursera for GovernmentWASHINGTON DC, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nucleos and iT1 Source announced today a strategic partnership with Coursera, the global online learning platform, to bring access to thousands of courses and credentials to the justice-involved learners available through the Nucleos educational platform. The announcement was made at the first ever Learning Symposium, hosted by the American Correctional Association, an organization designed to serve the hardest to reach learners who can greatly benefit from high quality educational content.



In 2021, iT1 Source and Nucleos partnered to bring the expertise of both companies to the forefront of the corrections industry. The Nucleos and iT1 Source program helps correctional agencies, and their education partners educate, rehabilitate, and track outcomes more effectively.



“We are driven by the goal to ensure that education and technology can aid those who need the help the most,” says Noah Freedman, Nucleos CEO and Co-Founder.“We hear from users how the different courses they are taking, whether advanced certificate programs or English language learning, will help them avoid going back to jail and prison and to be there for their families. It is incredibly powerful. One such success story comes from one of our early investors, Dave Dahl, founder of Dave's Killer Bread. Dahl attributes prison education programs with helping to turn his life around and setting him up for a tremendously successful and inspiring career. We look forward to building on our partnership with Coursera and iT1 Source to further advance the education and resources available to those involved in corrections.”



The Coursera platform provides access to over 6,200 online courses from universities such as Yale and University of Pennsylvania and over 40 industry micro-credentials designed by leading companies, including Google, IBM, AWS, and Microsoft, to prepare individuals without a degree or prior work experience for well-paying, entry-level digital jobs. Over 4,000 courses are available in 18 languages and many Professional Certificates have earned ACE️® Credit Recommendations, making it easier for learners to receive college credit for eligible courses they complete. Students can explore courses in a wide range of topics and in-demand fields, including business, data science, and technology.



“Since the pandemic, Coursera has been a strategic partner with some of the most innovative states across the country, equipping thousands of residents with in-demand skills and credentials from the world's leading universities and companies,” said Kevin Mills, Head of Coursera for Government. "We're excited to collaborate with Nucleos and iT1 Source to bring educational opportunities to the justice involved, whether their goal is to learn new skills, advance their education, explore a career path, or unlock job prospects post release."



“iT1 is excited to deliver this combined solution to agencies interested in leveraging our secure technology to deliver high quality content to the justice involved, all with the goal of reducing recidivism through getting their students better opportunities once they become our neighbors again.” Says Ian Dunnington, VP of Government Sales and Programs for iT1.“We work with the most progressive institutions in corrections to design a complete solution that incorporates their vision, the content that they want, need and have, and then couple that with the most secure technology from the best manufacturers, and even their legacy technology if necessary.”



Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 129 million registered learners. Coursera partners with over 300 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including Guided Projects, courses, specializations, certificates, and bachelor's and master's degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in many high-demand fields, including data science, technology, and business.



Founded in 2003, iT1 Source is a global technology solution provider with core capabilities including cloud, cybersecurity, collaboration, and infrastructure, along with managed services and corporate procurement. iT1 works closely with industry leading manufacturers including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP Inc., Cisco, Dell Technologies/EMC, Lenovo, VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, AWS, and many others. The company serves over 3,000 active accounts in virtually every industry including healthcare, finance, retail and manufacturing, as well as federal, state, local and education (SLED) agencies. More information at



Nucleos, a Public Benefit Corporation, is on a vital mission to promote a more just society through education and training. The company is focused on demolishing barriers that hinder access to high-quality education and career goals, thereby creating a direct connection between learning and jobs. Our conviction is that everyone deserves access to 21st-century learning opportunities. While the company's initial efforts focus on justice-involved learners, our ultimate goal is to foster an all-encompassing, equitable learning environment that stimulates growth and potential for every individual, regardless of their circumstances. See for more information.

