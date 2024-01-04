More Than A Hundred Palestinians Killed, Injured By Israeli Attacks On Northern Gaza In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Jan 4 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Israeli army launched yesterday, airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip, killing and injuring dozens of people, said the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

A large number of displaced people live in the buildings that were hit by Israeli airstrikes, and most of them are still trapped under the rubble and cannot be rescued, according to Palestinian media outlets.

Local TV channel, Palestine Today, reported that at least 20 people were killed in the camp.

Meanwhile, local sources told Xinhua that, rescuers could only work with their bare hands due to a lack of necessary equipment.

Before the attack, the Ministry of Health in Gaza just updated the Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks to 22,313, and the number of wounded to 57,296. The ministry said in a statement that, the Israeli army killed 128 Palestinians and wounded 261 others, during the past 24 hours.

Palestinian security sources said, the Israeli bombardment from the air, land and sea continued in most parts of the Gaza Strip, especially in the refugee camps in central Gaza.

The sources said, Israeli aircraft destroyed three residential towers in the Nuseirat refugee camp, and a residential building in the Bureij refugee camp.– NNN-XINHUA

