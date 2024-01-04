North Waziristan Bomb Blast Takes Lives Of 3 Shepherd Children

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident near the Khajori check post in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, a bomb exploded, resulting in the deaths of three shepherd children.

Local sources report that the explosion occurred in the fields where the children, aged between 5 to 15 years, were grazing goats. The young victims hailed from Khajori Zakir Khel village.

This unfortunate event follows the recent killing of six barbers in North Waziristan. Just three days ago, individuals with hair-cutting shops in Mir Ali Bazar were fatally shot by unknown assailants under the cover of darkness.

Additionally, the region has witnessed another grim incident where eight non-local laborers were abducted from Tehsil Spinwam in North Waziristan. The abduction took place in Shashi village, with the victims engaged in the construction of security checkposts.

The police reveal that these workers were associated with Mari Petroleum Company, with five of them originating from Lakki Marwat district and the remaining three from South Waziristan. The situation remains tense and raises concerns about the safety of individuals in the region.