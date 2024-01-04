Jharkhand Gear Up To Host FIH Hockey Olympics Qualifiers 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Jan 4 (IANS) Jharkhand is all set to host the FIH Hockey Olympics Qualifiers Ranchi 2024, scheduled to take place from January 13 to 19 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium, here. This event is one of the three Olympics Qualifiers happening globally, with counterparts in Muscat, Oman (Men's) and Valencia, Spain (Women's and Men's).

The aforementioned event was originally slated to be held in China, but Hockey India requested FIH to shift the venue to India after China Women's directly qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Hockey India, in a momentous occasion marked by unity and anticipation, on Thursday formally inked the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for hosting the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 in Jharkhand. The historic event unfolded amidst the esteemed presence of eminent dignitaries, including Indian Women's Hockey Team players, Secretary Sports Jharkhand, IAS, Manoj Kumar and Director Sports, Jharkhand, IAS, Sushant Gaurav, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh and Hockey India Treasurer Sekar J Manoharan were present at the occasion.

The formal signing of the MoU showcased a collective commitment and shared vision among all stakeholders involved, emphasizing the dedication to promoting and fostering the growth of hockey in India, while also showcasing the nation's prowess on the global hockey stage.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Hockey India President Padma Dr Dilip Tirkey expressed profound enthusiasm, stating, "The FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi stand as a testament to India's commitment to the sport and our relentless pursuit of excellence. We are immensely grateful for the support extended by the Jharkhand Government. Together, we aim to deliver a memorable and successful tournament, promoting the spirit of hockey and fostering international camaraderie."

Echoing similar thoughts, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, "This MoU signing for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 marks a significant milestone in our collective journey towards promoting hockey in India. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Jharkhand Government for their unwavering support in hosting this elite tournament. Together, we aim to deliver a world-class event that will further elevate the sport's stature in our nation."

Meanwhile, Secretary Sports Jharkhand, IAS, Manoj Kumar said, "We are proud to be associated with the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024, a momentous event that resonates with the spirit of sportsmanship. Jharkhand is honoured to host this prestigious tournament and welcomes players, officials, and fans alike. This collaboration with Hockey India underscores our commitment to encourage sporting excellence and showcasing Jharkhand as a vibrant sporting destination."

The FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 is poised to be a spectacle that will captivate audiences worldwide, showcasing the exceptional talent and passion for hockey prevalent in India. This event is expected to leave an indelible mark in the archives of international hockey, serving as a platform for the Indian Women's Hockey Team to exhibit their prowess and compete for a coveted spot at the grand stage of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On January 13, India will take on United States at 1930 hours IST.

