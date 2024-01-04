UN Official Warns Of Houthi Threats To Red Sea Shipping

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- UN Assistant Secretary General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific Khaled Khiari warned against Houthi militias' continued threats to shipping in the Red Sea, raised the alarm about the escalation of regional tensions.

Addressing a United Nations (UN) Security Council meeting on international peace and security in the Red Sea late Wednesday, Khairi voiced concern that further military escalation in the region would have serious political, security and economic repercussions on millions of people in Yemen, the region and the world.

He added that Houthi militia had claimed responsbility for two missile attacks in the Red Sea since the last Security Council assessment on December 18th.

He cited recent reports of the interception of Houthi attacks, in addition to the Danish Shipping Company Maersk Line halting its operations in the Red Sea until further notice.

Khiari added that the UN shares the concerns of Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Arsenio Dominguez about possible negative impacts of ongoing attacks and maritime navigation disruptions in the Red Sea and nearby areas on international trade.

Dominguez, therefore, stressed the importance of insuring the security and safety of maritime navigation in the region.

In this context, the UN official called on Houthi militia to immediately release the ship Galaxy Leader and its crew, underscoring that there is no justification for the continuation of such attacks on shipping.

On the general situation in the region, Khiari also called on all parties involved to avoid further escalation, reduce tensions and threats, and avoid throwing Yemen into a regional crisis. (end)

