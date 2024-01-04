Qatar Condemns Iran Bombings

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the two explosions that occurred near Iran's southern city of Kerman, which led to multiple deaths and injuries.

This came in a telephone call between Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday evening, Qatar's official news agency reported.

In a statement, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's rejection of violence, terrorism, and criminal acts regardless of motives and reasons.

The ministry expressed the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims and the government and people of Iran, and wished the wounded a speedy recovery.

At least 84 people were killed and 284 others injured in recent bombings in Kerman City, according to Iranian media reports. (end)

