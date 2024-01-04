               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Dollar Stable At KD 0.307, Euro Down To KD 0.335


1/4/2024 5:14:49 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- The US dollar exchange rate against the Kuwaiti dinar was stable at KD 0.307 on Thursday, while the Euro went down 0.30 percent to KD 0.335 in comparison to the day before.
The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said in its online daily bulletin that the exchange rate of the Sterling Pound went up 0.29 percent to reach KD 0.389, and the Swiss Franc by 0.13 percent to reach KD 0.362, while the Japanese Yen was stood at KD 0.002.
The exchange rates announced by the Central Bank of Kuwait are for the average currency rates for the day and do not reflect the actual buying and selling rates. (end)
