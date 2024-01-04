Palestinian Martyred By Israeli Bullets In West Bank - Moh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- A young Palestinian was martyred early Thursday after being hit by occupation forces bullets in the town of Tammoun, Tubas district, in the West Bank, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

The 29-year-old Usaid Bani Odeh was killed in clashes with Israeli occupation forces, which stormed the town, carried out raids and arrested a young man, the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli occupation forces continued to storm the Nur Shams and Tulkarm camps in the city of Tulkarm for the second day in a row.

Eyewitnesses told KUNA that the occupation forces carried out search and arrest operations in Nur Shams and targeted journalists.

Explosions are heard from time to time while Israeli occupation bulldozers destroy the infrastructure in some streets in the Tulkarm camp, they added. (end)

nq











MENAFN04012024000071011013ID1107683906