At Least 163 Flights Canceled Due To Tokyo Airport Collision

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- At least 163 domestic flights to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport were canceled Thursday, affecting some 34,000 passengers following an aircraft collision on Tuesday evening, according to the airlines.

Japan Airlines Co. announced the cancellation of 68 Haneda-involved domestic flights, while All Nippon Airways Co. grounded 95 domestic flights, urging passengers to stay updated with the latest flight information.

On Tuesday, Japan Airlines Airbus A350 landing at Haneda Airport collided with a Japan Coast Guard plane on the runway, causing both aircraft to burst into flames. All 379 JAL passengers and crew escaped via evacuation slides, but five of the six people aboard the Coast Guard plane were killed.

The Coast Guard aircraft was on its way to provide emergency goods for disaster-hit areas on the Noto Peninsula, which was hit by the magnitude 7.6 earthquakes on New Year's Day. (end)

mk













MENAFN04012024000071011013ID1107683905