Amiri Order Appoints Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Sabah PM, Assigns Him To Form Gov't


1/4/2024 5:14:48 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- An Amiri Order was published Wednesday appointing Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as Prime Minister.
The Order, issued following traditional consultations, also assigned him to form a government and submit the line-up to His Highness the Amir to issue a decree of their appointment. (end)
