Amiri Order Appoints Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Sabah PM, Assigns Him To Form Gov't

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- An Amiri Order was published Wednesday appointing Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as Prime Minister. The Order, issued following traditional consultations, also assigned him to form a government and submit the line-up to His Highness the Amir to issue a decree of their appointment. (end) bs

