(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Southco Introduces New ST-20L Embedded Hinge" data-link=" Introduces New ST-20L Embedded Hinge" class="whatsapp">Shar HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 January 2024 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its successful line of friction hinges with a low profile version that enables reliable position control in limited space applications. The ST-20L Constant Torque Embedded Hinge offers a new solution for mounting small lids and display screens that need to be lifted and held securely in place, at any angle.







ST-20L Constant Torque Embedded Hinge

Southco's ST-20L Constant Torque Embedded Hinge enhances ergonomics, safety and perception of value by making lightweight panels feel more substantial and providing a seamless experience for the end user. Designed for limited space applications, including automotive center consoles, small industrial enclosures and lighting equipment, the ST-20L delivers proven constant torque in compact package.

Southco's Constant Torque Embedded Hinges are designed for applications requiring constant torque functionality in a molded assembly. Press-in or bolt-on mounting styles easily integrate into plastic, cast metal and sheet metal applications, enhancing the overall feel and performance of the end product. The unique, concealed design of the ST-20L allows it to be easily installed in small packaging spaces and hidden from view, without interruption to exterior styling.

Hinges designed with Southco's constant torque technology provide smooth, controlled resistance through the entire range of motion and hold doors and panels securely in any position. Southco's line of constant torque hinges resist drift and backlash, even under vibration or dynamic loads. With torque preset during the manufacturing process, Southco constant torque hinges offer adjustment free performance over the life cycle of the application.

'Southco's ST-20L Constant Torque Hinge allows designers to enhance the customer experience and perception of quality by providing smooth operation of doors and covers, and holding lids open to allow the end user to easily access compartment contents,' said Global Product Manager Stewart Beck. 'The ST-20L series enhances ergonomics in products from lighting equipment to displays, where easy and reliable orientation can make the difference between a great customer experience and a frustrating one.'

For more information about Southco's line of positioning hinges, please visit ST-20L Constant Torque Embedded Hinge or email the 24/7 customer service department at ... .

Hashtag: #Southco #Hinge #Engineeringsolutions #Design

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Southco Asia Limited

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.

Southco Asia Limited

2401, Tower 2, Ever Gain Plaza

88 Container Port Road, Kwai Chung

Hong Kong



Southco Asia