China To Play Starring Role In Coming US Election Chaos

(MENAFN- Asia Times) TOKYO - In the closing weeks of 2023, US Republicans ratcheted up demands that President Joe Biden keep a hard line on China.

Biden, of course, is way ahead of the party that his predecessor Donald Trump hopes to lead to victory in November. Since January 2021, Biden has limited Beijing's access to technology vital to raising its economic and security game with surgical and relentless precision.

Yet the renewed focus on China is a stark reminder of the central role Asia will play in upcoming US elections - and not in a good way.

Just about the only thing on which Biden's Democratic Party and Republicans loyal to Trump agree is blaming China , and Asia more generally, for America's economic challenges.

This will make the region the geopolitical piñata of choice for liberals, conservatives and the dwindling ranks of moderates in Washington this year.

All this poses big economic uncertainties, says David Kelly, global strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management. His“base case forecast” for the US in 2024 is“2% growth, 0 recessions, 2% inflation and 4% unemployment.”

However, Kelly says,“It should be recognized that there are many potential risks to this outlook.”

Along with the US election, Kelly adds that among“many potential risks to this outlook” is the“lagged consequences of higher interest rates and very significant geopolitical tension. Any of these issues, or something else entirely, has the potential to trigger recession in a slow-growing US economy.”

That something else could be political blood sport ahead of the November 5 election.

It doesn't require much imagination to see Trump running with his Republican party's new“axis of evil” narrative, expanded from a previous Iran, Iraq and North Korea grouping to include China and Russia, to threaten everything from trade sanctions to military action to even canceling US debt axis members hold.

Trump has said he would“enact aggressive new restrictions on Chinese ownership” of a broad range of US assets, bar Americans broadly from investing in China and phase in a complete ban on imports of key categories of Chinese-made goods like electronics, steel and pharmaceuticals.

“We will impose stiff penalties on China and all other nations as they abuse us,” Trump declared at a recent campaign rally. He has also recently vowed to impose“a bold series of reforms to completely eliminate dependence on China in all critical areas.”

Trump is threatening more trade sanctions on China. Image: YouTube

In May 2016, then-presidential candidate Trump shook global debt markets when he told CNBC:“I would borrow, knowing that if the economy crashed, you could make a deal. And if the economy was good, it was good. So, therefore, you can't lose.”

Trump's team scrambled to do cleanup, insisting that Trump wasn't considering defaulting on the debt undergirding the reserve currency. But in May 2020, the Washington Post

detailed

how Trump's inner circle wanted to use Treasury securities as a pressure point in the China trade war.

China is the globe's second-biggest holder of US Treasury securities after Japan. Critics point out that Biden crossed a financial red line himself by freezing some of Russia's foreign exchange reserves over Moscow's Ukraine invasion, the so-called“weaponization” of the dollar.