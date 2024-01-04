Involta Appoints Brett Lindsey As Chief Executive Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Digital Infrastructure Visionary Appointed to Elevate Involta's Position in Enterprise-class Data Center, Cloud and Connectivity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta , a Carlyle portfolio company and prominent national provider of data center, cloud and connectivity infrastructure and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Brett Lindsey as its Chief Executive Officer. The appointment poises Involta to strengthen its position as an enterprise colocation, cloud services and connectivity leader with Lindsey's strong experience leading private equity-sponsored digital infrastructure companies through high growth and transformation.

Lindsey will focus on the strategic expansion of Involta's data center, cloud and connectivity infrastructure services.

Brett Lindsey, Chief Executive Officer of Involta.

"Brett envisions Involta's future clearly and has a track record of execution, making him the ideal choice to lead the company," stated Ed Vilandrie, Board of Directors Executive Chairman of Involta and Operating

Executive for Carlyle's Infrastructure Group. "His addition is a strategic move for Involta and aligns with Carlyle's commitment to invest in Involta's enterprise infrastructure footprint. We believe there is potential for rapid acceleration of Involta's growth in the digital infrastructure landscape."

Lindsey has navigated the dynamic landscape of the telecommunications industry for three decades, demonstrating consistent growth, measurable outcomes and significant financial performance. Lindsey joins Involta after serving as the CEO of Everstream for eight years. He propelled Everstream's growth from a Cleveland-only fiber network to a leading provider with a 10-state presence serving enterprise and hyperscale clients – solidifying the company's role as a key player in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic fiber network industry. In previous telecommunications infrastructure roles, Lindsey has demonstrated entrepreneurial prowess, operational excellence and a commitment to community through multiple acquisitions and exits, federal grant awards and metro fiber expansions.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to lead Involta through a transformational growth stage," stated Brett Lindsey, CEO of Involta. "I've had the pleasure of working with Involta's team and clients as a connectivity partner for nearly a decade – now including enterprise colocation and cloud services in the portfolio provides Involta an opportunity to expand and build on my strong industry relationships."

Lindsey will focus on the strategic expansion of Involta's data center, cloud and connectivity infrastructure services, specifically large enterprise clients in the technology, manufacturing, healthcare and financial services industries. "Cultivating the culture and delivering on the brand promises for both employees and clients across these mission-critical verticals is paramount to ensure sustainable growth," continued Lindsey.

Involta owns and operates data center, cloud and connectivity infrastructure in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Minnesota, Idaho and Arizona. The company recently announced a 20-MW enterprise colocation campus in Green Bay, Wisconsin, an expansion of its Tucson, Arizona data center, and the launch of two Internet Exchanges in Boise, Idaho, and Tucson, Arizona.

About Involta

Involta, a leading, enterprise-class IT infrastructure partner, empowers clients to reimagine their worlds through technology. Providing advanced colocation, hybrid cloud solutions, superior data center experiences and first-class fiber and connectivity services, Involta offers a distinctive combination of robust technology and rigorous processes underscored by passionate people who truly deliver.

Involta has continually evolved and grown today to stand as an enterprise provider, empowering our clients to harness the power of technology - without sacrificing the grounded, thoughtful and individualized approach of a trusted regional partner. Always personal, never transactional, our team is always where our clients need us, delivering outstanding, unparalleled experiences that enable them to change their worlds for good.

To learn more about Involta, visit Involta or follow them on LinkedIn , X or Facebook .

