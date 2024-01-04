Europe Next-Generation Anode Materials Market Report 2023-2032: Increasing Need For Fast Charging And High-Density Batteries Fueling Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Europe Next-Generation Anode Materials Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Europe next-generation anode materials market (excluding U.K.) was valued at $238.2 million in 2022, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.63% and reach $1,631.8 million. The growing demand for next-generation anode materials with faster charging properties and increased power density is likely to fuel growth in the Europe next-generation anode materials market.

The European market for next-generation anode materials is expanding rapidly as more companies enter the market. Battery technology breakthroughs, as well as the increasing usage of electric vehicles and energy storage solutions, are driving this increase. Furthermore, growing expenditures in sophisticated energy storage technologies are propelling the next-generation anode materials sector forward. Renewable energy sources are gaining popularity around the world due to their minimal carbon impact and inexpensive manufacturing costs.

One of the primary advantages of next-generation anode materials over old battery technologies is their better performance. As a result, these materials are in high demand, notably in the transportation, energy storage, and electrical and electronics sectors. As a result, competition in the next-generation anode materials market between established and emergent players is projected to heat up throughout the forecast period.

In conclusion, the European market for next-generation anode materials is seeing considerable expansion, owing to technological advancements, increased adoption of electric vehicles and energy storage solutions, and investments in advanced energy storage technologies. The enhanced effectiveness of these materials over traditional alternatives contributes to their increased demand in a variety of industries. This market is likely to become more competitive among established and new industry players.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader to understand the different types involved in the Europe next-generation anode materials market.

Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the global next-generation anode materials market based on the end user (transportation, electrical and electronics, energy storage, and others). Next-generation anode materials market is gaining traction in end-user industries on the back of sustainability concerns and their higher efficiency properties.

Next-generation anode materials are also being used for controlling green house gas (GHG) emissions. Moreover, partnerships and collaborations are expected to play a crucial role in strengthening market position over the coming years, with the companies focusing on bolstering their technological capabilities and gaining a dominant market share in the next-generation anode materials industry.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe next-generation anode materials market has been growing at a rapid pace.

The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include partnerships, agreements, and collaborations.

Competitive Strategy: The key players in the Europe next-generation anode materials market analyzed and profiled in the study include next-generation anode materials providers that develop, maintain, and market next-generation anode materials.

Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Europe next-generation anode materials market has been done to help the reader understand the ways in which players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope of the Study

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Expanding Market of Next-Generation Anode Materials for Electric Vehicles

1.1.1.2 Focus on Silicon Recycling Promotes Applications in Lithium-Ion Batteries

1.1.1.3 Growing Demand for Solid-State Lithium-Metal Batteries in Various End-Use Applications

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem of Next-Generation Anode Materials Market

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory/Certification Bodies

1.1.3.3 Government Programs

1.1.3.4 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.4 Comparison Analysis between Anode and Cathode Materials

1.1.5 Investment Scenario

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increasing Need for Fast Charging and High-Density Batteries

1.2.1.2 Growing Demand of Silicon Material Due to Low Cost, Sustainable, and Abundant Nature

1.2.1.3 Increased Frequency of R&D Projects to Enhance Battery Composition

1.2.1.4 Increasing Investment in Advanced Energy Storage Technologies

1.2.2 Business Restraints

1.2.2.1 High Cost of Next-Generation Anode Materials

1.2.2.2 Lack of Large-Scale Production of High-Quality Graphene

1.2.2.3 Increased Volume and Degradation of Silicon Anodes

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product and Market Development

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Increasing Investment in Renewable Energy Sources

1.2.5.2 Growing Concern for the Environment and Carbon Neutrality Targets

1.2.5.3 Creating Resilient Binders for Assuring the Stability of Silicon Anodes

1.2.5.4 Designing New Electrolytes for Lithium Metal Batteries

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

2 Regions

2.1 Europe

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Key Manufacturers/Suppliers in Europe

2.1.1.2 Business Drivers

2.1.1.3 Business Challenges

2.1.2 Application

2.1.2.1 Europe Next-Generation Anode Materials Market (by End User), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3 Product

2.1.3.1 Europe Next-Generation Anode Materials Market (by Type), Volume and Value Data

2.1.4 Europe (by Country)

2.1.4.1 Germany

2.1.4.1.1 Market

2.1.4.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.1.4.1.1.2 Key Manufacturers/Suppliers in Germany

2.1.4.1.1.3 Regulatory Landscape

2.1.4.1.1.4 Business Drivers

2.1.4.1.1.5 Business Challenges

2.1.4.1.2 Application

2.1.4.1.2.1 Germany Next-Generation Anode Materials Market (by End User), Volume and Value Data

2.1.4.1.3 Product

2.1.4.1.3.1 Germany Next-Generation Anode Materials Market (by Type), Volume and Value Data

2.1.4.2 Spain

2.1.4.3 Poland

2.1.4.4 Hungary

2.1.4.5 Rest-of-Europe (RoE)

2.2 U.K.

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.2 Product Matrix of Key Companies (by Type)

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies, 2022

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 LeydnJar Technologies BV

3.2.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.1.1 Role of LeydnJar Technologies BV in the Next-Generation Anode Materials Market

3.2.1.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.2 Business Strategies

3.2.1.2.1 Product Development

3.2.1.2.2 Market Development

3.2.1.3 Corporate Strategies

3.2.1.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

3.2.1.4 Analyst View

3.2.2 Nexeon Ltd.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets