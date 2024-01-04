In the post-pandemic era, the design industry underwent significant changes, particularly in the field of industrial design services. In 2021, global key competitors in this industry competed for market share, with their competitive presence ranging from strong to niche. Industrial design services played a crucial role in helping companies gain a competitive edge by focusing on product design. The global market for industrial design services showed promising prospects and outlook, with recent market activity reflecting the industry's dynamism.

Product design services emerged as a prominent area of focus as companies sought to enhance their offerings and meet evolving customer demands. The world industrial design services market in 2021 saw a breakdown of revenues with a significant portion attributed to product design, alongside model design and fabrication, among other types of services.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $639 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR

Regionally, both developed and developing regions played essential roles in the industrial design services market. China, Asia-Pacific, the USA, and Europe were among the leading geographic regions, with varying value CAGR rankings for the period 2020-2027. Overall, the industrial design industry adapted to the changing landscape of the post-pandemic world, emphasizing innovation and competitive advantage to drive growth and market share.

The Industrial Design Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$639 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$498.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

